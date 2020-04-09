Guidance note on the importation of Medicines and Medical Equipment in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) “Survive together or sink together”

I. General background

In light of the current novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) global pandemic (COVID-19), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the World Customs Organization (WCO) have compiled a list of measures relating to the importation and Customs clearance of medicines and medical equipment.

This document has been written for Customs administrations and cross border agencies to guide them as to how to better communicate on Customs facilitation measures for the importation of medicines and medical equipment. It addresses what information is needed, ensuring that international recommendations are met in the current circumstances.