Guidance note: How to promote a gender-responsive participation revolution in humanitarian settings

INTRODUCTION

This Technical Guidance Note has been developed to highlight challenges, opportunities and good practices in ensuring that the Participation Revolution workstream of the Grand Bargain is gender-responsive and inclusive; that is, in making sure that women and girls, alongside men and boys, are able to take full part in decisions that affect their lives. This document has been prepared in close consultation with signatories of the Grand Bargain, including members of the Informal Friends of Gender Group (FoGG). The goal of this group is to advocate for increased attention to gender equality and empowerment of women and girls in humanitarian settings throughout the Grand Bargain with priority focus on four workstreams: Localization, the Participation Revolution, Joint and Impartial Needs Assessments, and Cash. This Technical Guidance Note on the Participation Revolution has also been informed by recommendations from local women’s rights organizations, gathered by UN Women through a series of regional consultations as part of the Localization workstream. Given the closely interrelated nature of the two workstreams, many of the recommendations on Localization are relevant to the Participation Revolution agenda.

These guidelines are intended to complement and expand on existing key guidance documents including:

CHS Alliance Core Humanitarian Standard on Quality and Accountability (2019)

IASC Gender Handbook for Humanitarian Action (2018)

IASC Guidelines for Integrating Gender-Based Violence Interventions in Humanitarian Action (2017)

IASC Task Team on Accountability to Affected Populations and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (2014)

Minimum Standards for Prevention and Response to Gender-based Violence in Emergencies (2015)

Protection and Accountability to Affected Populations in the Humanitarian Cycle (2016)

Real-Time Accountability Partnership – Action Framework (2017).

This Technical Guidance Note on the Participation Revolution includes sections on:

Accountability to affected people

Communication with affected people

Community-based complaints mechanisms

Women’s leadership

Affected people in humanitarian governance structures

The prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse.

Each section highlights key questions to consider, ensuring the integration of gender considerations in the Participation Revolution, as well as good practices checklists, case studies and promising practices.