Guidance note: How to promote gender-responsive localization in humanitarian action

INTRODUCTION

Humanitarian crises disproportionately affect women and girls and can exacerbate pre-existing gender inequalities. They face the increased prevalence of, and exposure to, gender-based violence (GBV) and are often hampered in accessing life-saving services. Women and girls – and particularly local women-led organizations (WLOs) and women’s rights organizations (WROs) – remain underrepresented in humanitarian coordination and programming, especially those of self-organized crisis-affected women and girls.

Women’s leadership matters intrinsically; women and girls are 50 per cent of the population and, among displaced people, they often represent an even higher percentage. The reality in many crisis settings is that women and women’s organizations are first responders, as they are already at the location and know people, structures, networks and needs. In addition, local WLOs and WROs need to be strengthened and engage in humanitarian action given their contextual and cultural understanding of socio-political dynamics, their access to affected populations and their ability to influence social dynamics and transformation at country and local community levels. Local women’s groups, including self-organized civil society organizations (CSOs), community-based organizations (CBOs) and networks are often best placed to mobilize change, identify solutions and respond to crises in their communities. Furthermore, women’s leadership is key in promoting transformative change, resilience and social cohesion in humanitarian settings. The role of local and national WLOs and WROs and the broader civil society is important to ensure an appropriate, effective and sustainable response to crises and pave the way to self-reliance, recovery and resilience more broadly in crisis-affected communities.

Women responders make diverse contributions to more effective protection programming, which extends beyond protection outcomes to contribute to a more effective, wider humanitarian response and longer-term women’s rights and social justice aims. Women responders’ contributions are based on a solid understanding of gendered power dynamics in specific country contexts.

Some of the challenges impacting on the extent and quality of local women’s organizations’ engagement in humanitarian response and access to humanitarian funding include: limited capacities and experience in engaging in the humanitarian response, lack of access to Humanitarian Country Teams, lack of access to relevant information and opportunities to engage in humanitarian coordination mechanisms, limited capacity to draft proposals and apply for humanitarian funding, and lack of recognition by national governments and/or international actors across different country contexts, as well as threats and violence. Women refugee-led organizations and women’s self-organized groups are further marginalized in terms of accessing funding and engaging in decision-making processes both in humanitarian settings and across the humanitarian-development-peace nexus.

In 2016, at the World Humanitarian Summit (WHS) in Istanbul, United Nations (UN) Member States, donors, UN agencies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) committed as part of the Grand Bargain to improving local capacities and involvement in the humanitarian response, while providing more aid directly to those who are most affected. Signatories committed to “more support and funding tools to local and national responders” towards “making principled humanitarian action as local as possible and as international as necessary”. More specifically, the Grand Bargain Localisation Workstream (Workstream 2) focused on six key core commitments:

Increase and support multi-year investment in the institutional capacities of local and national responders, including preparedness, response and coordination capacities, especially in fragile contexts and where communities are vulnerable to armed conflicts, disasters, recurrent outbreaks and the effects of climate change. Understand better and work to remove or reduce barriers that prevent organizations and donors from partnering with local and national responders in order to lessen their administrative burden. Support and complement national coordination mechanisms where they exist and include local and national responders in international coordination mechanisms as appropriate and in keeping with humanitarian principles. Achieve by 2020 a global, aggregated target of at least 25 per cent of humanitarian funding to local and national responders as directly as possible to improve outcomes for affected people and reduce transaction costs. Develop with the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) and apply a ‘localization’ marker to measure direct and indirect funding to local and national responders. Make greater use of funding tools which increase and improve assistance delivered by local and national responders, such as UN-led Country-Based Pooled Funds (CBPF), the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) and NGO-led and other pooled funds.

While evidence shows that local and national actors can and do respond to humanitarian crises, significant challenges persist in relation to implementing gender-responsive localization. The 2018 Grand Bargain Annual Report and the IASC Gender Accountability Framework Report confirm that significant gaps remain. The Grand Bargain Informal Friends of Gender Group works to place the issue of increased, quality and sustainable funding for local WLOs, WROs and CSOs at the centre of discussions on gender-responsive localization, while addressing some of the risks and challenges associated to localization resulting in increased funding for male-dominated local and national organizations.

The purpose of these guidelines is to provide hands-on, practical guidance on how to promote gender-responsive localization at the country level, drawing on relevant Grand Bargain commitments and global discussions in the context of the Grand Bargain Friends of Gender Group and beyond. The guidelines address key issues and entry points to advance gender-responsive localization at the operational level with a focus on funding, coordination and partnerships. The primary audience for these guidelines is humanitarian actors and Grand Bargain signatories, including Donors, Member States, international NGOs (INGOs), UN agencies and national and local WLOs, WROs and CSOs operating in humanitarian contexts. The guidance note identifies action points in relation to the potential contribution and role of coordination platforms, decision-making bodies and key actors at the country level to the gender-responsive localization agenda. The note provides initial reflections on the role of Humanitarian Coordinators, the Humanitarian Country Team/Inter-cluster Coordination Group, Cluster Leading Agencies/Coordinators and Gender in Humanitarian Action Working Groups in relation to the operationalization of institutional commitments in this area.