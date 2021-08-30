Guidance note – Environment and Integration, RMRP 2022

This guidance note has been adapted for the RMRP 2022. Guidance is limited to the context of the region and this emergency. The note is not intended to cover all human mobility emergencies anywhere in the world. Where humanitarian transport interventions overlap with those of other sectors, guidance for those sectors should also be reviewed.

Environmental factors can be causes of humanitarian needs for people on the move and host communities. The environment can be affected by humanitarian transport sector response to those needs. Those impacts can be mitigated, and humanitarian transport sector response can also be an entry point for low-cost and simple ways to improve environmental management. It is important to consider three ways in which environment related to the sector:

• How environmental situations affect humanitarian needs related to humanitarian transport;

• How the activities of the humanitarian transport sector can generate environmental impacts if not carefully designed;

• How the humanitarian transport sector can generate environmental benefits and enhancements through activities that the sector would generally develop anyway, and how these benefits can also contribute to sustainable development, durable solutions and integration;

There is some overlap within the sector, in terms of the potential for environment-related initiatives to generate more than one benefit. For example in Colombia, organising a recycling cooperative made up of host community members and refugees and migrants would have an economic benefit for the members but also foment integration between the members of the group and the community they support, and reduce environmental impacts. This may be beneficial for impact but challenging for monitoring.