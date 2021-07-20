Guidance Note – Environment and the Health sector, RMRP 2021

This guidance note has been developed for the RMRP 2021. Guidance is limited to the context of the region and this emergency. The note is not intended to cover all health interventions or all health emergencies anywhere in the world. Where health interventions overlap with those of other sectors (e.g. WASH), guidance for those sectors should also be reviewed.

The environment is related to health through being a causative factor for humanitarian health needs, as well as an affected factor from the health sector response or other health care situations. The environmental impacts can be mitigated with well-designed health response. The health sector response can also be an entry point for low-cost and simple ways to improve environmental management and vice-versa, the improvement of environmental management can also be an entry point for low cost health prevention/promotion.

It is important to consider the ways in which environment is related to the sector:

How environmental situations affect humanitarian needs related to health (environmental determinants of health);

How the activities of the health sector can generate environmental impacts if not carefully designed;

How the health sector can generate environmental benefits and enhancements through activities that the sector would generally develop anyway, and how these benefits can also contribute to sustainable development and integration;

The health sector may also be able to detect environmental situations affecting health which are of interest to other sectors (e.g. chemical contamination, energy, protection) and provide surveillance information to those sectors to develop appropriate interventions. For example, a high number of women being admitted with respiratory problems may be an indicator of high levels of wood fuel burning, which is likely to mean high levels of deforestation, foraging for wood fuel and potential exposure to protection risks such as violence or snake bites. Including analysis of trends and environmental factors in health surveillance and ensuring intersector coordination to facilitate response by others can be an important part of the health response to the environmental dimensions of emergencies.

Assessment: Consider existing environmental health factors as well as social and environmental determinants of health in your assessment. Seasonal factors such as thermal extremes, dry/rainy and wildfire seasons as well as recurring epidemics (e.g. Dengue, gastroenteritis, malnutrition) are important during migration and even more so during a pandemic, since they have a major impact on underlying health conditions and on the capacity of responding health services. Adaptation to seasonal factors over time can be built into project implementation plans, with dedicated activities during relevant seasons, to reduce population vulnerability. Patterns in health cases can be reduced through environment-related interventions where related environmental factors.

Capacity assessments should consider to what degree environment is addressed in sector training materials and emergency plans, both the environmental determinants of health but also the environmental impacts of the health sector. They should also consider to what degree healthcare waste management is addressed by the health sector, from waste generation right through to final treatment and disposal, and any training and systems changes required.