Guidance note for alternative caregivers & caseworkers for children and adolescents separated due to COVID-19

INTRODUCTION

COVID-19 pandemic is affecting communities all over the world in various ways. Children are no exceptions as they are also facing quarantine, isolation, and lockdown prompting moderate to severe mental health consequences (Heesterbeeg, Anderson, et al, 2015). Isolation from loved ones/ primary caregivers, disconnect from school structure, need to adjust to education at home, and concerns about the virus and its various impacts on their families may create feelings of worry, anger, frustration, sadness, uncertainty, and loss for children. In managing the crisis, it is essential to special attention to children and adolescents who live in the most disadvantaged conditions.

Evidence from previous infectious disease outbreaks indicates that existing child protection risks are exponentially increased, and new ones emerge as a result of the epidemic, as well as other factors which impact of prevention and control measures (Heesterbeeg, Anderson, et al, 2015).

Some children are at increased risk in these circumstances, especially those without parental/family care, those at risk of separation from family, and those in alternative/ temporary care. In this document we are focusing on children who are/ will be separated because of their primary caregivers have been diagnosed and quarantined/ isolated because of COVID-19.