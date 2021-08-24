World
Guidance Note: Addressing the Gendered Impacts of COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is deeply gendered, which is to say that women and girls have experienced more negative consequences than men and boys. The pandemic has exacerbated existing gender inequalities, widening the poverty gap between women and men; it is estimated that COVID-19 will push 47 million more women and girls below the poverty line.
The Guidance Note on Addressing the Gendered Impacts of COVID-19 introduces how to 'building forward better’ through gender-sensitive response and recovery, and recommendations for the private sector to consider as part of their operations.
Key Takeaways:
Women and girls have been disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this gendered impact affects the private sector’s ability to support humanitarian response, recover, and “build forward better”.
Although the pandemic has severely impacted gender equality, it also presents an opportunity to achieve long-lasting positive changes on gender equality.
Targeted actions by CBi Member Networks, companies, and other stakeholders can contribute positive change to gender equality that can benefit their operations, their communities, and society at large.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.