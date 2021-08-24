Guidance Note: Addressing the Gendered Impacts of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is deeply gendered, which is to say that women and girls have experienced more negative consequences than men and boys. The pandemic has exacerbated existing gender inequalities, widening the poverty gap between women and men; it is estimated that COVID-19 will push 47 million more women and girls below the poverty line.

The Guidance Note on Addressing the Gendered Impacts of COVID-19 introduces how to 'building forward better’ through gender-sensitive response and recovery, and recommendations for the private sector to consider as part of their operations.

Key Takeaways: