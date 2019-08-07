Guidance Note # 1: Statistical Disclosure Control

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

• Statistical disclosure control (SDC) is a technique used to assess and lower the risk of a person or organisation being re-identified from the analysis of microdata.

• In the humanitarian sector, microdata is data on the characteristics of a population that is gathered through exercises such as household surveys, needs assessment or monitoring activities.

• The purpose of applying disclosure control to humanitarian microdata is to be able to share the data more widely in a responsible manner without harming affected people.

• An SDC process can lower the risk of re-identification to an acceptable level but the risk threshold may vary depending on the context where the humanitarian response is happening.

• To start using SDC, organisations should invest in (1) finding the right tool, (2) setting up a workflow, and (3) improving practice over time through continuous learning.

WHAT IS HUMANITARIAN MICRODATA?

Data on the characteristics of units of a population (e.g. individuals, households or establishments) collected by a census, survey or experiment is referred to in statistics as ‘microdata’.1 In humanitarian response, this type of data is gathered through exercises such as a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA), household surveys, and other needs assessment or monitoring activities. Such data make up an increasingly significant volume of data in the humanitarian sector, and are evermore critical to determining the needs and perspectives of people affected by crises.2 As such, it is essential that humanitarian organisations understand how to assess and manage the sensitivity of this data in order to ensure its full use and impact in different response contexts.

In its raw form, microdata can contain both personal data and non-personal data on a range of topics, including sensitive subjects such as exposure to gender-based violence, infectious diseases, and other issues that may be recorded in free text fields. Most humanitarian organisations acknowledge the sensitivity of personal data such as names, biometric data, or ID numbers and anonymise data sets accordingly as a matter of standard practice. However, it is often still possible to re-identify individual respondents or organisations by combining answers to different questions, even after such ‘anonymisation’ is applied.