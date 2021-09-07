Guidance on the Nexus: Delivering Nexus Mechanisms through the Community Protection Approach (Policy Brief #01)

SUMMARY

The Humanitarian-Development-Peace (HDP) Nexus (further the Nexus) refers to the interlinkages between humanitarian, development and, depending on the context, peace related actions. The need to operationalize and bridge the divide between Humanitarian, Development, and Peace-related actions is a direct commitment of the Grand Bargain resulting from the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit. The Nexus approach builds upon international policy dialogues, frameworks and agreements.

The objective of this guidance is to demonstrate how WeWorld’s Community Protection Approach (CPA) integrates operational aspects of the Nexus. It further illustrates how each main Nexus operational aspect can be practically adapted through the CPA and how its implementation contributes to the delivery of the Nexus mechanisms in a geographic area.