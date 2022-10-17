Guidance on Mediation of Ceasefires

Purpose of this Guidance

Ceasefires are as old as armed conflict. The United Nations and its partners – Member States, regional and sub-regional organizations, community leaders, non-governmental and local entities – have all worked on and implemented ceasefire agreements. Unique and context-specific, ceasefires defy a rigid template and instead follow a flexible set of technical, thematic and political parameters.

This Guidance is not meant to be prescriptive, nor does it replace the need for ceasefire expertise in mediation teams. Mediators are encouraged to seek this additional expertise when supporting the negotiation and implementation of ceasefires.

While recognizing that ceasefires are inherently political in nature, the Guidance pays particular attention to the technical considerations that affect ceasefire mediation processes, both at the conceptual and practical levels. Specifically, it reviews challenges posed by the increasing asymmetry and complexity of conflicts, including their regional or international dimensions.

In view of the wide spectrum of conflict settings worldwide, the Guidance provides a framework of basic building blocks that can be adapted to any given context. In referring to examples from around the globe, it refrains from making judgments on the success or failure of any given peace process.

The Guidance is designed to support United Nations senior leadership and staff, mediators, and facilitators within and outside the UN, along with their teams, conflict parties, representatives of States and regional organizations, national and international non-governmental organizations, women’s groups and other stakeholders in peace processes.