Guidance on market based programming for humanitarian WASH practitioners: version 1 - April 2019

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this document is to provide practical guidance in preparedness, assessment, program design, implementation and monitoring related to Market-Based Programming (MBP) in humanitarian WASH assistance, and more specifically on:

How to identify linkages between markets and WASH services & goods;

How market based programming can complement and improve WASH programming;

How to conduct a WASH market assessment;

The key implementation steps & considerations for WASH Market-Based Programming;

How Cash & Voucher Assistance (CVA) can be integrated in Market-Based Programming;

The key existing documents, tools and resources for further information

This guidance on MBP is thematically aligned with the Global WASH cluster (GWC) position paper on Cash and Markets and builds on and contributes to the GWC capacity building strategy on MBP. We hope it represents a valuable resource for humanitarian WASH practitioners to learn more about the importance and potential offered by considering markets in their WASH programming and activities.

