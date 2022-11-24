Guidance for a Landscape Approach In Displacement Settings (GLADS) - Guidance notes (October 2022)

Guidance for a Landscape Approach in Displacement Settings (GLADS) is a European Union funded initiative led by CIFOR-ICRAF in partnership with key stakeholders. GLADS aims to assist humanitarian, development and government actors, as well as local stakeholders in applying a landscape approach in developing and implementing initiatives in displacement settings. Although there are examples of some aspects of integrated landscape approaches being applied in refugee hosting landscapes, there is need for guidance on how to implement at scale.

CIFOR-ICRAF and partners embarked collaboratively in developing principles and guidance notes on implementing an integrated landscape approach in displacement settings. Based on a structured literature review, a conceptual framework was developed presenting key principles on an integrated landscape approach in displacement settings adapted from Freeman et al. 2015.