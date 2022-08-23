Guidance on integrating social and environmental standards into evaluations

In conformity with the UNFPA social and environmental standards, this resource guides evaluation managers and evaluators on mainstreaming social and environmental standards throughout the evaluation process. It also provides examples on integrating environmental standards within evaluation questions pertaining to each evaluation criterion.

The UNFPA Evaluation Office has also developed explicit guidance and tools for the integration of social dimensions such as human rights, gender equality, disability inclusion and on leaving no one behind in evaluations. This guidance should be utilised together with the other available guidelines.