Guidance on establishing remote monitoring and management of GBV programming in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic

Purpose

This guidance brief aims to provide support to national, local and civil society organizations on the frontlines of gender-based violence (GBV) prevention and response on how to set up remote monitoring and management of their interventions.

Introduction

As COVID-19 pandemic reaches new corners of the globe, its impact is compounded on already overstretched humanitarian operations in crisis-affected communities. In some settings, humanitarian assistance is being blocked as borders close and entire communities are quarantined, leaving populations without access to basic services, including water, food, healthcare and sanitation. Elsewhere, humanitarian operations are significantly reduced or completely halted as a result of government responses to contain and control the spread of the virus, including distancing measures, restrictions of movement, and in many cases, lockdowns.

As humanitarian operations, including GBV support services, are reduced or halted, women and girls who are already at risk of GBV may be in even more dire situations. Emerging evidence suggests that incidents of GBV have increased since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Remote monitoring and management of GBV programming is even more critical in the context of COVID-19. As humanitarian organizations and service providers adopt new models of working in these challenging contexts, this guidance brief provides an overview of what remote monitoring and management looks like in GBV prevention and response, along with key methods and tools; strategies and best practices in establishing a remote management structure; and options for mobile data collection for monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of GBV interventions.

What is remote monitoring and management?

Remote management is the temporary or partial delegation of responsibility and decision-making to national staff, national organizations, or communities themselves, with financial oversight retained remotely, often by head/field office staff. Remote monitoring is the use of methods to review project progress data from locations separate from project sites. Combining these efforts, remote monitoring and management enables organizations to proactively monitor project activities, troubleshoot implementation challenges, and inform or share decision-making with communities, without physically being present in the project sites.

Remote management places the responsibility for project management and monitoring in the hands of individuals and organizations that are most familiar with and accepted by communities to continue monitoring project activities while ensuring the safety of staff and participants.

Rather than being a “last resort” or temporary measure, remote monitoring and management is increasingly being used due to security issues, disease outbreaks such as COVID-19 and other challenges in accessing communities in conflict- or crisis-affected contexts. In the current COVID-19 context, even local organizations that are embedded in the communities they serve may not be expected to resume standard operations in the foreseeable future. Humanitarian actors, including local and national organizations, therefore, should consider adopting remote monitoring and management strategies as a permanent measure, not only for security or disease outbreak reasons, but as a broader aim to build local capacities among partner staff and community members as well as to strengthen accountability to communities themselves.