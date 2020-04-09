Guidance document: REACH cash and markets support for the COVID-19 response

Introduction

As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to spread from country to country, many countries in which REACH works have opted to enforce strict social distancing measures, temporarily shut down venues for large public gatherings, and close their borders to most or all foreign entrants to prevent the spread of the virus. These measures, while necessary from a public health perspective, are already having strong negative effects on some of the market systems on which vulnerable populations in humanitarian contexts depend. Border closures, labor shortages, and restrictions on cross-border cargo transport have disrupted supply chains in some countries, causing sudden price spikes and item shortages; government-mandated business closures and bans on public gatherings have led to the closures of many vendors and marketplaces deemed non-essential; and large numbers of vulnerable people have been cut off from their livelihoods overnight, leading not only to increased humanitarian need but to increased insecurity in some contexts, as market vendors deal with theft, robbery, and open threats.

This guidance document aims to collect initial ideas for how REACH’s cash and markets teams can help their national cash working groups and other partners respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. This guidance note is designed as a living document and will be updated over time based on feedback from field missions.

Market monitoring to support the COVID-19 response

One of the most common recent requests REACH has gotten from Cash Working Groups and other partners is for rapid market monitoring to help humanitarian actors understand the pandemic’s effects on market prices, item availability, and market functionality. REACH’s usual market monitoring methodologies should be adequate for this task, but with modifications that will better match our data collection to the nature of the crisis.

Given the pace of events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgency of the situation, any market monitoring undertaken in support of the response should strive to be faster and more frequent than usual. REACH should seek to shrink its usual monthly JMMI cycle to biweekly or even weekly, and should aim to release a short output by the end of each two-week or one-week period, either in the form of a factsheet or a dashboard update.

To achieve this much-reduced timeframe, REACH will in turn need to shorten all aspects of the JMMI:

Shorter data collection periods, perhaps of just two or three days.

Shorter data collection tools covering a smaller number of items.

A reduced number of traders surveyed (i.e. collecting the minimum 3 prices per item instead of 4).

Potentially more limited coverage of areas where access opportunities are less frequent or less reliable.

Shorter one-page factsheets tracking a handful of key indicators over time, with production to be automated using R and Chartwell if possible—or interactive dashboards that will take less time to update than factsheets.

Fast-track validation of all TORs and outputs related to COVID-19 research cycles, with a focus on reviewing processes and templates over individual outputs.

With such a reduced timeframe, it will not be possible to use REACH’s existing JMMI data collection tools unmodified, which are designed for a 7-day data collection period and often include hundreds of questions. Teams undertaking COVID-19 market monitoring should create stripped-down market monitoring tools that cover only 8-10 key commodities—mostly drawn from the national-level MEB with the potential to add some items, like handwashing soap, water trucking costs, etc. that are particularly relevant to COVID-19—as well as a handful of additional indicators on shocks to market functionality. The list of items to be monitored will need to adequately balance the need for diversity of items with the need for a rapid pace, as asking enumerators to collect prices from 8 types of vendors will take far more time than asking them to visit only 3. Consider monitoring commodities from each of the following categories that is relevant to your country—some of which may overlap—and focusing your monitoring on larger traders that carry as many of these items as possible: