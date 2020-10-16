World

Guidance for discharge and ending of isolation of people with COVID-19

Executive summary

Since the publication of the first update of ECDC's advice on discharge criteria for and ending of isolation of COVID-19 cases, and as of October 2020, all EU/EEA countries and the UK continue to experience varying degrees of community transmission of SARS-CoV-2.

In the context of ongoing community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, increasing testing capacity across EU/EEA countries and the UK, and accumulating evidence on the viral shedding and infectiousness, there is a need to update the guidance for discharge and ending of isolation of people with COVID-19.

The current document reflects the information available at the time of publication and may change if more information on the incubation period of SARS-CoV-2 infection and viral shedding becomes available.

