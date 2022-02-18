Guidance for Developing a Local Digital Response Network

As the widespread proliferation of technology changes how communities engage and respond to crisis, new mechanisms, such as Digital Response Networks (DRNs), emerge with the potential to facilitate collaboration and situational awareness between responders and local communities. DRNs are social networks of physical responders (e.g. local government, authorities, emergency responders, communities) and digital responders i.e. Volunteer & Technical Communities (V&TCs) 1 connected through a central hub. They are often considered a network-of-networks.

This guide will step you through creating a localized DRN by describing a) the purpose and required capability of a DRN, b) considerations before creating a DRN, and c) how to setup and sustain the DRN hub and larger network.

DRN

The purpose of a DRN is to build resilience into local communities by connecting local V&TCs with one another and the larger response community to enhance communication, coordination and information sharing.

DRN CAPABILITY

A DRN should be able to:

• Provide virtual and/or physical surge or supplementary capacity (mainly technical), and

• Provide situational awareness

A DRN achieves these goals by:

• Mobilizing and providing a Focal Point , within a 24-hour time frame, for the intake and coordination of requests between:

• local / regional response organizations or communities and local and, if necessary, international V&TCs, and

• international humanitarian response organizations and local responders (physical and/or digital)

To achieve this level of capability, a DRN must posses the capacity to:

• Establish and manage a network of networks (the Network Hub),

• Promote the network to build community trust and engagement, and • Provide the technical capacity required to accommodate incoming requests