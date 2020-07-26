Overview

The WHO Guidance for Conducting a Country COVID-19 Intra-Action Review (IAR) was developed to guide countries to conduct periodic review(s) of their national and subnational COVID-19 response, so countries do not miss critical opportunities for learning and improvement to better respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in their countries, especially as the possibility of a protracted pandemic becomes increasingly probable. The IAR is a country-led facilitated process conducted during the COVID-19 outbreak in-country, bringing together a small group of COVID-19 responders with knowledge of the public health response pillars under review. Although IARs can be conducted online or face-to-face, the online format is recommended, especially if community transmission remains high in the country. The IAR will identify practical areas for immediate remediation and sustained improvement of the ongoing response.

Tools:

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Concept note template

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Facilitator’s manual

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Generic agenda template

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Generic presentation

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Trigger question database

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Note taking template

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Final report template

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Participant feedback form

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Participant feedback summary

Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Success story template

Visit the WHO After Action Review website here