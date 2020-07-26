World
Guidance for conducting a country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR)
Attachments
Overview
The WHO Guidance for Conducting a Country COVID-19 Intra-Action Review (IAR) was developed to guide countries to conduct periodic review(s) of their national and subnational COVID-19 response, so countries do not miss critical opportunities for learning and improvement to better respond to the COVID-19 outbreak in their countries, especially as the possibility of a protracted pandemic becomes increasingly probable. The IAR is a country-led facilitated process conducted during the COVID-19 outbreak in-country, bringing together a small group of COVID-19 responders with knowledge of the public health response pillars under review. Although IARs can be conducted online or face-to-face, the online format is recommended, especially if community transmission remains high in the country. The IAR will identify practical areas for immediate remediation and sustained improvement of the ongoing response.
Tools:
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Concept note template
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Facilitator’s manual
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Generic agenda template
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Generic presentation
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Trigger question database
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Note taking template
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Final report template
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Participant feedback form
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Participant feedback summary
Country COVID-19 intra-action review (IAR): Success story template
Visit the WHO After Action Review website here