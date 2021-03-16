Guidance on CCCM Minimum Activity Set [EN/AR]

General CCCM/SMC of IDP Hosting Sites:

• Establishment of the SMC team (static or mobile) per site/area

• Coordinate the operational entities, provision and access to services and protection in accordance with international standards aimed at guaranteeing the dignity of people and equitable access to basic services and fundamental rights. Ensure that gaps are addressed o o Establish per site a contact master list of stakeholders working in the site, who does what mapping and site level service mapping and levels of services delivered. These should be shared in the regular CCCM site level coordination meetings with all partners working in the site

• Monitoring of population size, movements (new arrivals and departures) within the sites

• Implement the CCCM Referral and Escalation System: Multi-sector referral mechanisms aimed at ensuring that relevant responders are mobilized towards providing respective sectorial assistance identified as a gap (according to cluster standards)

• Inter-sector site level data collection exercises