Guidance for the Calculating Humanitarian Data Collection Costs (April 2021)

Key messages

Data in the humanitarian sector is often collected without a discussion about corresponding costs. Data-collection costs have increased due to the expectation that data simply exists and costs are limited. Therefore, a discussion on the cost efficiency of data-collection projects in the humanitarian sector is essential.

The development of a framework to calculate humanitarian data-collection costs uncovered various factors (7 constructs, 25 attributes) that affect the costs of humanitarian data-collection projects.

To address the factors that influence humanitarian data-collection costs, data collection is split into primary and secondary data based on the cost drivers. For primary data collection the main cost drivers are operational costs and labour hours. For secondary data collection the main cost drivers are labour hours.

Long-term cost reductions can be achieved consistently through three factors: the level of preparation (through training and data preparedness), the level of project planning and the efficiency of inter-organizational data sharing.

Data security and privacy are often overlooked. Given the high risks associated with the type of data often being captured, security and privacy must be at the forefront of all projects, thus increasing the cost estimate.

Having and leveraging humanitarian data for decision-making is critical. This framework does not question its value, but it does provide a simple tool to determine if the collection costs could be optimized or reduced while delivering the same impactful result.