GTAM Quarterly Digest Jan-Mar 2020

The Global Technical Assistance Mechanism for Nutrition (GTAM) is a common global mechanism endorsed by over 40 Global Nutrition Cluster (GNC) partners to provide systematic, predictable, timely and coordinated nutrition technical assistance in order to meet the nutrition rights and needs of people affected by emergencies. It is co-led by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Vision International (WVI), in collaboration with a core team (GTAM-CT) consisting of Emergency Nutrition Network (ENN) as the knowledge management (KM) partner, the GNC-CT and the Technical Rapid Response Team (Tech RRT). When country and regional capacities are exhausted, unresolved technical issues can be escalated to the GTAM. Depending on the issue, the GTAM will provide technical advice, facilitate the development of consensus-driven guidance through Global Thematic Working Groups (GTWGs) and normative agencies such as the World Health Organization (WHO), and provide specialised technical expertise. Wherever possible and appropriate, the GTAM seeks to leverage existing technical support mechanisms. For further information, visit: https://gtam.nutritioncluster.net/