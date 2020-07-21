Growth with Adjectives: Global Poverty and Inequality After the Pandemic

Introduction

The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aim to end global poverty in all its forms by 2030 and to reduce inequality within every country. Economic growth is typically seen as the key to achieving poverty reduction, accompanied by social policies. There is a long running debate on just how good growth alone is for the poor. Almost fifty years ago, Chenery et al. (1974) argued that a then new approach of ‘Redistribution with Growth’ was needed to reduce poverty in the developing world. The case for a redistributive approach fell into the background in subsequent decades as it was argued that on average growth is distribution-neutral (see Dollar and Kraay, 2002 and critiques such as Amman et al., 2006 and more recently, Dollar et al., 2013). As such focusing on growth alone was viewed to be good enough for poverty reduction. Nevertheless, redistribution can matter to some considerable extent (see estimates in Kraay, 2006). In short, growth is crucial for poverty reduction but changes in distribution matter as well. Recent contributions such as the edited volume of country cases studies in Shaffer, Kanbur, and Sandbrook (2019, p. 40) have revisited the debate noting that in up to a third of growth episodes poverty rates may not fall (based on the dataset used by Adams, 2004) and even in Dollar and Kraay’s (2002) dataset, the incomes of the poorest quintile declined during positive mean survey income growth in 15 percent of growth episodes (Donaldson, 2008).

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to make ending global poverty harder (Lea, 2020; Maher et al., 2020a, 2020b; Sumner et al., 2020a, 2020b; Valensisi, 2020) and even the most optimistic estimates suggested 70m new poor in 2020 living on less than $1.90 per day (Mahler et al., 2020b). In light of this, our paper asks the following: In a post-COVID-19 context, what type of economic growth is likely to end global poverty while also reducing inequality? To answer this, we first survey the existing conceptual and empirical study of the poverty-inequality-growth relationship through the analysis of various forms of economic growth with adjectives, i.e. kinds of growth specified through attached adjectives including propoor growth, inclusive growth, and shared growth. We also revisit older discussions on redistribution with growth and growth with equity. We present a typology of growth episodes based on the changes they are associated with in poverty and inequality. Second, we empirically re-examine all growth episodes in the developing world since 1980 using household surveys. Third, we discuss the implications of each type of growth episode for ending poverty and the level of inequality.

Our paper thus makes three contributions to the existing literature. First, we review all growth episodes in developing countries based on household surveys and project future scenarios based on this complete set of historical experiences. Previous studies have tended to project future levels of poverty based on a set of assumptions about inequality that have little reference to past experience (e.g. Chandy et al., 2013; Lakner et al., 2020; Ncube et al., 2014). For example, in contrast to modelling the impact of a one percentage point fall in the Gini index, we consider what levels of poverty and inequality may exist in 2030 if countries replicated past growth episodes.

Second, our empirical analysis adds nuance to the discussion about whether a trade-off between growth, poverty, and inequality exists. We show rapid falls in poverty can occur as a consequence of high growth episodes but tend to be accompanied by small changes in inequality. Or alternatively similar falls in poverty can result from large reductions in inequality albeit being associated with slower growth. The prior literature has largely been polarised between the alternatives of either growth alone is sufficient to reduce poverty (Dollar and Kraay, 2002; Dollar et al., 2013) or poverty reduction requires greater attention to (re)distribution (e.g. Chenery et al., 1974; Shorrocks and van der Hoeven, 2004). Our results in turn suggest neither high growth rates nor falling inequality are essential for poverty reduction. Instead we highlight there is a trade-off between achieving all three of the following: high rates of growth, substantial falls in inequality, and considerable reductions in poverty.

Third, we introduce a new typology of growth and inequality to summarise existing conceptual thought on the poverty-inequality-growth relationship and use the typology to categorise the empirical patterns we observe. This paper concludes that in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries would need to pursue historically unprecedented growth paths if they wish to come close to achieving the inequality and poverty SDGs by 2030.

Our paper is structured as follows: Section 2 discusses the evolution of the conceptual discussion on growth with adjectives or the growth-poverty-inequality relationship. Subsequently, we present our typology of growth episodes based on changes in poverty and inequality. In Section 3 we empirically re-examine all growth episodes in the developing world since 1980 and apply the typology. In section 4 we estimate the implications of different types of growth for poverty and inequality. Section 5 concludes.