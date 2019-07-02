02 Jul 2019

From the ground up: Opportunities for strengthening and leveraging membership of the UN Human Rights Council

Report
from Amnesty International, International Service for Human Rights, Human Rights Watch
Published on 01 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.1 MB)

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Service for Human Rights convened a dialogue on 5 February 2019, which brought together a cross-regional group of national and regional human rights defenders and NHRI representatives, with Geneva-based State delegates, OHCHR representatives and international NGOs, to discuss opportunities for strengthening and leveraging membership of the UN Human Rights Council. Their discussions and recommendations, summarised in this report, focused on two key questions: 1) how to ensure greater respect for the clear membership criteria set out in General Assembly resolution 60/251; 2) how to better leverage a State’s membership of the Human Rights Council for positive change on human rights at the national level. This report and consultation builds on a similar initiative in 2018, in which participants identified HRC membership as a priority issue for ensuring the Council’s effectiveness and credibility.

Human Rights Watch:
© Copyright, Human Rights Watch - 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor New York, NY 10118-3299 USA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.