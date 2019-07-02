From the ground up: Opportunities for strengthening and leveraging membership of the UN Human Rights Council

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Service for Human Rights convened a dialogue on 5 February 2019, which brought together a cross-regional group of national and regional human rights defenders and NHRI representatives, with Geneva-based State delegates, OHCHR representatives and international NGOs, to discuss opportunities for strengthening and leveraging membership of the UN Human Rights Council. Their discussions and recommendations, summarised in this report, focused on two key questions: 1) how to ensure greater respect for the clear membership criteria set out in General Assembly resolution 60/251; 2) how to better leverage a State’s membership of the Human Rights Council for positive change on human rights at the national level. This report and consultation builds on a similar initiative in 2018, in which participants identified HRC membership as a priority issue for ensuring the Council’s effectiveness and credibility.