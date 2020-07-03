Green Climate Fund Proposal Toolkit 2020: Toolkit to develop a project proposal for the GCF (June 2020)

Summary

Responding to climate change challenges requires collective action from all countries, governments, cities, communities, businesses, and private citizens.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is the world’s largest fund dedicated to the fight against climate change and plays a key role in serving the goals under the Paris Agreement to keep average global temperatures below 2°C. Designated as an operating entity of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) financial mechanism, the GCF channels climate finance from both public and private sources to address the pressing mitigation and adaptation needs of developing countries. It is the centrepiece of efforts to raise climate finance under the UNFCCC to help developing countries commit to climate action.

What does the GCF support?

The GCF aims to support developing countries in achieving a paradigm shift to low-emission and climate-resilient pathways. This is achieved by funding innovative and transformative mitigation (low-emission) and adaptation (climate-resilient) projects and programmes developed by the public and private sectors to contribute to the implementation of national climate change priorities in developing countries. Cross-cutting projects, those that deliver co-benefits in terms of both mitigation and adaptation, are also eligible for funding.

What makes a good GCF project?

A good GCF (adaptation, mitigation or crosscutting) project or programme should demonstrate how it will contribute to achieving a paradigm shift to a country’s low-emission and climate-resilient development pathway. To demonstrate this, project proponents should:

• Ensure their funding proposal is underpinned by a strong climate rationale providing the scientific foundation for evidence-based decision making.

This is must be fully grounded in the best available climate data and science;

• Describe a long-term vision through its theory of change and how this can be achieved through the logical framework (or log frame) of realising short-, medium- and long-term changes, including by supporting systemic shifts through strategic investments in regulatory and policy actions that have the potential to change behaviour in markets and economies beyond one-off investments;

• Promote country ownership through alignment with national climate change priorities and comprehensive consultation and engagement with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Designated Authority (NDA) the target group (especially vulnerable communities, women, minority groups, etc.), government staff from different ministries or departments, other relevant organisations and sector experts;

• Generate multiple benefits beyond climate impacts, including non-climate environmental, social, economic benefits;

• Be gender-responsive by actively promoting gender equality, and the respect and value of both women’s and men’s contribution;

• Embed long-term sustainability in the project’s design to ensure its impacts will be sustained after financial support from the GCF and other funding sources runs out; and • Demonstrate value for money and, where possible, secure up-front co-financing to encourage crowding in, that is, stimulating long-term investments beyond the GCF resources and the up-front commitments.