17 Dec 2018

Greater Ambition in Mitigation, Finance, Technology Key to Defeating Climate Change, Secretary-General Says as Conference of Parties Concludes

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 15 Dec 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19409-ENV/DEV/1916

Following are UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ remarks, delivered by Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, at the twenty-fourth Conference of the Parties to the Convention, in Katowice, Poland, today:

I’d first like to thank the presidency of the Conference of the Parties for the enormous efforts it deployed to organize this twenty-fourth session in Katowice, Poland.

I also want to acknowledge the tireless work of Patricia Espinosa, the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, as well as of her staff throughout this session. And I, of course, want to thank all Member States for their commitment and dedication which was once again demonstrated through countless long hours of work here during the last few days.

Katowice has shown once more the resilience of the Paris Agreement — our solid road map for climate action.

The approval of the Paris Agreement Work Programme is the basis for a transformative process which will require strengthened ambition from the international community. Science has clearly shown that we need enhanced ambition to defeat climate change.

From now on, my five priorities will be: ambition, ambition, ambition, ambition and ambition.

Ambition in mitigation. Ambition in adaptation. Ambition in finance. Ambition in technical cooperation and capacity-building. Ambition in technological innovation. Ambition will be at the centre of the Climate Summit that I will convene in September 2019.

And ambition must guide all Member States as they prepare their nationally determined contributions for 2020 to reverse the present trend in which climate change is still running faster than us.

It is our duty to reach for more and I count on all of you to raise ambitions so that we can beat back climate change.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons: visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.