The Grand Bargain Workstream Successes and Next Steps - Workstream 7&8 (Enhanced Quality Funding): Towards Quality Funding in 2020, May 2020

WHAT ARE THE NEXT STEPS FOR QUALITY FUNDING?

BEST PRACTICES ON QUALITY FUNDING

The workstream, led by NRC, is now developing a picnic basket of best practices on quality funding, including illlustrative examples of good practices,commonly cited properties of quality funding; the key benefits and challenges of providing and using quality funding; cross-cutting themes including gender, cash, localisation, and the nexus.

UNDERSTANDING BARRIERS TO CASCADING QUALITY FUNDING

To unpack the complexity on cascading quality funding to implementing partners and better understand the specific barriers, the workstream, led by UNICEF, is conducting an exercise to review its internal systems to better analyse the key barriers, and identify possible opportunities to increase the level of quality funding to be cascaded.

CASE STUDIES ON ADDED VALUE OF QUALITY FUNDING

ICRC is undertaking Case Studies to showcase and document how flexible funding has enabled the ICRC to undertake its mandate in a neutral, independent and impartial manner, responding to crises rapidly and based on needs.