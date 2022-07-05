Grand Bargain working together on durable solutions, June 2022

The World Humanitarian Summit and the regional pre-consultations was seen as a very positive process and brought hope to local actors that some key and long-standing challenges in the humanitarian system would be addressed. The local actors actively engaged with the Grand Bargain commitments with the hope that it would ensure more effective and efficient humanitarian response to the needs of the people affected by crises. Huge amount of resources has been invested in the process. A4EP will be following closely the commitments made under the GB caucuses to ensure accelerated progress is made, as the progress towards localisation remains slow so far.