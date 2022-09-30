Grand Bargain: Update from the Eminent Person, 17 August 2022

To all Signatories of the Grand Bargain

Oslo, 17 August 2022

Dear Grand Bargain Signatories,

I write to you as a formal signatory to urge one last effort to reach our agreed goals in the remaining nine months of my tenure as EP of the Grand Bargain 2.0.

Our first in-person Annual Meeting since 2019 in Geneva was very productive as summarised in the outcome document circulated by the Grand Bargain Secretariat a few weeks ago.

Many of you committed, individually and collectively, to very concrete actions in the next months to reach our goals on quality funding, localisation and the participation revolution. We also discussed how the Grand Bargain can be advanced after June 2023, recognising the unique added value of this platform of donors, UN agencies, international and local NGOs, and the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement. We will shortly launch a light consultation process with Signatories and then suggest options for the way forward before the 2023 Annual meeting.

On the margins of the Annual Meeting, I launched, together with the NEAR Network, a caucus to establish a political agreement on how to increase direct and “as direct as possible” investment in local and national actors. This work will be completed by the end of the year. I am convinced that this will help us to live up to our commitment of making principled humanitarian action as local as possible.

Shortly after the Annual Meeting, the members of the caucus on quality funding championed by the International Rescue Committee recognised multi-year funding as a preferred funding modality in protracted crises and committed to increasing the percentage of multi-year funding channeled as close to the frontline as possible. This important agreement will help us to improve the quality of humanitarian funding available for operations, and to make the system more efficient and effective. All donors, especially those who are behind in providing multi-year funding and meeting the Grand Bargain commitment of 30% unearmarked funding must strive to increase quality funding, and fast. There are several donors and UN agencies that have made admirable progress already. We will now measure the progress of donors in line with the caucus recommendations.

The other elements of the quality funding agenda that remain to be tackled will be discussed by the Facilitation Group to chart a way forward.

I am also glad to report that, thanks to the leadership of Switzerland, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Steering Committee for Humanitarian Response, the caucus on intermediaries has successfully concluded, with an outcome document that clarifies the role that intermediaries play in the system to strengthen principles of equitable partnership. It is now crucial that these commitments are hardwired into our practices and internal systems.

We are now more than halfway through the Grand Bargain 2.0 iteration, so the next months will be decisive to make sure we succeed at improving the quality of the funding we provide or pass through; making aid as local as possible through better partnerships, increasing investments and providing institutional capacity support for local actors; and putting people in need at the centre of our response and ensuring they have a meaningful influence over the aid they receive.

Humanitarian needs are exploding, and our response capacity is stretched to its limit. The Grand Bargain remains a unique tool at our disposal to help us make the best use of limited resources and, most importantly, deliver better to people in need.

I ask for your renewed support and energy to ensure we deliver on our common objectives for Grand Bargain 2.0 by next summer.

Jan Egeland