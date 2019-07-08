Grand Bargain on Needs Assessments - Strengthening Joint Humanitarian-Development-Peace Analysis : Background and Key Messages

Introduction

As stated in the 2019 OECD Development Assistance Committee Recommendation on the HumanitarianDevelopment Peace Nexus, strengthening the coherence between humanitarian, development and peace efforts aims at “effectively reducing people’s needs, risks and vulnerabilities, supporting prevention efforts and thus, shifting from delivering humanitarian assistance to ending need. This will be critical in reducing humanitarian needs and ensuring that we meet our collective pledge of “leaving no-one behind”. This requires the engagement of a diverse range of actors, based on their respective comparative advantage, a shared understanding of risk and vulnerability and an approach that prioritises ‘prevention always, development wherever possible, and humanitarian action when necessary’”. Strengthening the humanitarian-development-peace nexus also responds to the World Humanitarian Summit’s call for increased coordination and cooperation between actors working in crisis and conflict affected contexts, including a commitment to a new way of working that meets people's immediate humanitarian needs, while at the same time reducing their risk and vulnerability, working over multiple years through the achievement of collective outcomes.

Against this background, ECHO and OCHA as co-conveners of the Grand Bargain on Needs Assessment (GBNA) in collaboration with the World Bank convened a Workshop on 21-22 May 2019 with GBNA partners to discuss experiences with joint humanitarian-development-peace needs assessments and analysis, identify factors enabling success, challenges, and steps that could be taken to strengthen joint analysis.

Recognising that experience with the integration of the ‘peace’ element of the nexus is still relatively new, this component was not fully addressed at the Workshop and further efforts will be needed to capture lessons learned and good practices on the triple nexus.

This paper translates the main conclusions of the Workshop into messages for senior management in agencies and donors to ensure that joint humanitarian-development analysis produces actionable results for the stakeholders concerned.

The main challenges of joint humanitarian-development(-peace) analysis revolve around: difficulties to articulate common analysis objectives between the various stakeholders; sensitivity on the role and leadership of the government when party to a conflict or biased against certain groups or issues; unclear leadership amongst humanitarian and development stakeholders to guide joint analysis; disagreement on the scope and unit of analysis (geographic, population groups); different methods of data collection and analysis and complexity to combine various assessments; lack of analytical framework to guide joint humanitarian-development(-peace) analysis; and variations of timing and duration of data collection and analysis vis-à-vis the decisions that have to be made by the different stakeholders. Many of the challenges are inherently political in nature2 , but some approaches to addressing the main challenges identified are proposed below.