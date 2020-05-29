Grand Bargain Localisation Workstream: Guidance note on gender-responsive localisation (May 2020)

Guidance note on gender-responsive localisation

This guidance note was prepared by UN Women and the Grand Bargain Friends of Gender Group and developed through extensive research and three regional consultations with local women’s rights and women-led organizations (WROs and WLOs) as well as feedback from the Grand Bargain Localisation conferences in Addis Ababa, Amman, Jakarta and Brussels. The guidance is predominantly focused on local WROs and WLOs but is also relevant for networks of, and national, WROs and WLOs1 . It is a product of the Grand Bargain Localisation Workstream, but does not necessarily represent the official position of Workstream members and co-conveners.