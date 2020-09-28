The Grand Bargain in Humanitarian Operations

The Grand Bargain, launched in 2016, is a unique agreement between some of the largest donors and humanitarian organisations who have committed to get more means into the hands of people in need and to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the humanitarian action.

The Grand Bargain has 63 Signatories and is the only mechanism that connects donors, UN agencies, NGOs and the Red Cross and Red Crescent Society. Four years into the Grand Bargain process, it is clear that the mechanism is acting as a lever for change and is having a wider impact in terms of a more cohesive, collaborative approach across the international humanitarian aid sector. However, there remained substantial challenges in moving towards the original goals of the Grand Bargain.