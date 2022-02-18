Grand Bargain Cash Coordination Caucus Outcomes and Recommendations

Background

In September 2021, in close collaboration with the co-conveners of the Grand Bargain Workstream 31, and the Facilitation Group, Jan Egeland, in his role as Eminent Person of the Grand Bargain, agreed to champion a caucus on cash coordination.

The caucus process aimed to respond to various calls, including the most recent Call for Action, by convening key stakeholders to agree on a way forward and present a proposed solution to the IASC for their decision. The overall aims of this process were to: