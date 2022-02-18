World
Grand Bargain Cash Coordination Caucus Outcomes and Recommendations
Background
In September 2021, in close collaboration with the co-conveners of the Grand Bargain Workstream 31, and the Facilitation Group, Jan Egeland, in his role as Eminent Person of the Grand Bargain, agreed to champion a caucus on cash coordination.
The caucus process aimed to respond to various calls, including the most recent Call for Action, by convening key stakeholders to agree on a way forward and present a proposed solution to the IASC for their decision. The overall aims of this process were to:
Identify an arrangement for accountable, predictable, effective and efficient coordination of cash assistance which makes clear who will do what, with what resources and to what end. This may be adapted to different contexts, but clarity and predictability will be maintained.
Improve outcomes for, accountability to and engagement of crisis-affected people and communities It was agreed that the identified solution would be presented to the IASC for its endorsement, in coordination with the ERC.
