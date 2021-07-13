Grand Bargain Annual Meeting 2021, Summary Note

Five years after the Grand Bargain was launched, the Signatories met for a virtual Annual Meeting on 15 and 16 June 2021 to acknowledge progress made and to ensure a commitment to the Grand Bargain 2.0. The high-level participation, as well as the strong commitment expressed, speak to the enthusiasm and dedication of the Signatories to pursue the Grand Bargain’s objectives, and to expand its strategic outreach. This was further demonstrated by virtually all speakers both at Principal and Sherpa level.

This is a summary note of both the spoken interventions during the meeting and contributions to the chat.