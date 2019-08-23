The Grand Bargain Annual Meeting 2019 Outcome document

This is the final summary note from the Grand Bargain Annual Meeting 2019, including identified actions that Signatories will take to move forward with their Grand Bargain commitments.

Opening session: The Grand Bargain Annual Meeting 2019 was opened with a video message by the outgoing Eminent Person Ms Kristalina Georgieva: Good progress had been made: a more focused and strategic approach, supported by combining some of the workstreams to achieve greater impact; the developing of prioritized commitments and indicators to better track implementation, and enabling better reporting. “We now have an irreversible momentum in the Grand Bargain, but also we need to recognise there is more work to do. We saw in the Annual Independent Report a consensus among Signatories that the full potential of the Grand Bargain will require more efforts from all of us,” said Ms Georgieva, followed by greetings by Mr Mahmoud Mohieldin, World Bank Senior Vice President. The message was reinforced by Mr Mark Lowcock, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, who said that “while our system is an effective system, it would not be true to claim that it’s an efficient system.” He indicated the following areas as priorities for scaling-up: cash-based programming, passing on benefits of multi-year funding to implementing partners, better risk management, high-quality needs assessments, and independent assessments on accountability to affected people. The new Eminent Person, Ms Sigrid Kaag laid out her vision for identifying what could practically and collectively be achieved in the next two years to strengthen effectiveness and efficiency through the Grand Bargain, highlighting the need for “reversely engineered” steps until 2021, when Signatories would meet in Amsterdam at the five-year mark of the Grand Bargain. By then, the humanitarian system needed to achieve transformative change in its own processes and towards affected people. “If we want to retain the label Grand, now is the moment,” Ms Kaag said, highlighting that “we have a responsibility to propose a suggestion towards improvement.” The Grand Bargain is a process for “the ones who hold us in trust but ultimately the ones whose lives we seek to save and improve.”