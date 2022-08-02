Grand Bargain Annual Independent Report 2021 (June 2022)

Executive summary

The year 2021 was one of transition for the Grand Bargain and its signatories, with a shift to a more focused, more streamlined framework aimed at speeding up progress towards the forum’s original goals of more efficient and effective humanitarian action. This transition was driven both by what had been achieved under the Grand Bargain framework from 2016, and by lessons identified from the previous five years on how to maximise the outcomes of this multistakeholder forum. The original Grand Bargain framework was intentionally comprehensive, reflecting the complexity of the aid system itself. But in practice the sheer breadth of its scope proved problematic, and even the largest signatories had been unable to engage in more than a few of the 10 thematic areas. These pressures culminated in agreement at the 2021 annual meeting on a revised framework that focused on a narrower set of collective priorities. This new ‘Grand Bargain 2.0’ focused on two mutually reinforcing ‘enabling priorities’: quality funding and localisation/participation. The new framework also provided for the establishment of caucuses intended to transcend technical dialogue and focus on negotiating political action to unblock challenges or identify trade-offs among different signatories. Four workstreams were continued through 2021 to support and inform political dialogue and action: workstream 1 (greater transparency), workstream 5 (joint needs assessment and analysis), workstream 6 (a participation revolution) and workstream 9 (simplified and harmonised reporting).

This sixth Annual Independent Review (AIR) of the Grand Bargain, commissioned by the Facilitation Group, analyses the progress achieved and challenges faced by signatories against the commitments during 2021.

Data collated for the review evidences continued consensus among signatories that the Grand Bargain is an important – if not the only – multistakeholder vehicle for change at institutional, constituency and system levels; that there is consensus among signatories on quality funding and localisation as key enablers of a more efficient and effective humanitarian response; and that incremental progress continues to be made by the signatories against these two priorities. The data also shows that further clarification is required on how signatories can work most effectively together to advance these two priorities, and how progress can be more effectively measured; that the signatories need to urgently step up their investments to address the political and cultural barriers to system-wide change in these areas; and that greater direction is required from the governance structures of the Grand Bargain to help concentrate political efforts towards addressing those barriers. Given that the current phase of the Grand Bargain is scheduled to end in June 2023, action in these areas is required urgently in order to achieve substantive progress by that date.

The research team reviewed 62 signatory and seven workstream co-convener self-reports; conducted semi-structured interviews with 52 signatories and seven workstream co-conveners; undertook a review of publicly available literature; reviewed surveys by the Network for Empowered Aid Response (NEAR) and the Alliance for Empowering Partnership (A4EP) of local actors within their networks; and reviewed data from field perception surveys conducted by Ground Truth Solutions (GTS). As the 2022 AIR process got under way, armed conflict broke out in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. This had a direct impact on this year’s research process, with many staff in signatory organisations redeployed to the emergency response. The Ukraine crisis also presents an opportunity to reflect on how the commitments made by signatories under the Grand Bargain are being applied in practice.

Quality funding and localisation/participation – the ‘enabling priorities’

Quality funding

The vast majority of signatories reiterated that quality funding should be the key priority of the Grand Bargain, and welcomed the decision to elevate it to an enabling priority. As in past years, it is difficult to determine accurately what progress has been made in relation to quality funding due to the paucity of comparable data. However, what data is available suggests that making quality funding an ‘enabling priority’ has as yet had limited impact in terms of a substantive increase in the proportion of quality funding available. The data reported by donors and recipient aid organisations suggests that there has been some increase in the absolute volume of quality funding provided by donors in 2021, but that it has not kept pace with increases in global humanitarian requirements. Data reported also suggests that what quality funding is available from government donors is not allocated equitably across actors, with multilateral organisations receiving the lion’s share and local actors reporting that they receive little if any quality humanitarian funding. In terms of the corresponding commitments made by recipient organisations, there is no evidence in the self-reports to suggest progress in aid organisations passing down the flexible or multi-year funds they receive to their implementing partners.

Efforts to increase the provision and distribution of quality funding have continued to be stymied by long-standing challenges. Some donors continue to face legal and administrative constraints on provision of multi-year and/or flexible funding, but there are also concerns across the wider group of donors about long-standing practices of recipient organisations, including contradictions inherent in organisations’ fundraising practices (i.e. annual, country-specific appeals) and their demand for more multi-year and flexible funding; what some donors consider to be insufficient efforts to increase the visibility of donor contributions; inadequate transparency of and accountability for funds received; and a failure by some larger aid organisations to cascade quality funding to frontline, particularly local, responders.

Most international aid organisation signatories assert that the complex pattern of when and how they receive funding from multiple donors and the still small proportion of quality funds that they receive overall (if they receive any at all from institutional donors) means they cannot automatically pass any degree of flexibility or predictability down the chain. As a constituency, aid organisations also argue that they have already made efforts to increase the transparency of their expenditures through the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI) and/or other data systems, and that they have improved the quality and granularity of their reporting.

More broadly, there are also challenges in relation to the lack of consistent, comprehensive quantitative data, with many signatories still not reporting their funding data. There has also been limited focus on other ‘properties’ of humanitarian funding, including timeliness and predictability, and little appetite among signatories to take the lead in addressing some of the political barriers to more quality funding.

With continued entrenched policy positions by both donors and aid organisations, it has been difficult to build the trust required to make breakthroughs on policy. A more frank and transparent dialogue is thus required between all constituency groups to broker an appropriate compromise that benefits all actors in the chain. The establishment of the quality funding caucus offers a new opportunity in this regard. To succeed, however, the caucus will need to set out a clearer objective strategy for expanding the provision and more equitable distribution of quality funding across the system, draw more clearly on the substantive technical work that has been done over the last six years by the workstream and adopt a sequential approach to agreeing compromises on the barriers to quality funding. Most critically, the caucus will need to secure high-level political commitment towards genuine changes in the funding practices of both the providers and the recipients of humanitarian funding. The caucus aside, there are concerns that, following the closure of the workstream by its co-conveners (Canada, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Sweden and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund) and following the closure by the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) of its Results Group 5 on humanitarian financing, there is now no multistakeholder forum for the technical dialogue on quality funding that many signatories believe is still necessary to support political-level action.

Localisation

Localisation was high on the political agenda of the international humanitarian system throughout 2021, but the extent to which this political interest has translated into fundamental changes in practice remains varied. There has been increasing momentum on supporting local leadership capacities in 2021, and a growing interest and practice in relation to provision of minimum overhead costs to local actors as one way to support their institutional development. But there has also been a substantial drop in funding reaching local actors directly. Agreement was reached for local actors to have a seat on the Facilitation Group, and aid organisations have made efforts to empower local leadership at country level, including in Humanitarian Country Teams (HCTs) and national and sub-national clusters, through the workstream 2 Country Dialogues. The forthcoming National Reference Groups – conceptualised as part of the 2.0 framework but not yet established – may also offer an opportunity to empower local government and civil society actors to lead local responses. However, there was little progress in terms of increasing provision of funding to local actors as directly as possible, and the volume of funding provided directly to local actors halved between 2021 and 2020. There seems agreement among many local actors that the Grand Bargain is an important opportunity to push for increased localisation of aid responses, as evidenced in NEAR’s membership survey. But overall, progress against localisation objectives at the institutional and system levels remains slow, with increasing frustration among local actors that changes in practice by their international partners are still taking too long.

Progress is being stymied by a range of factors, including the gap between policy commitments of international partners to support local actors and the practical and financial support actually being made available to them. The caucus on intermediaries established in the last quarter of 2021 could, in theory, be used to resolve some of the problems identified by workstream 2, such as in relation to stepping up capacity-building support and/or increasing the flow of funds to local actors via intermediaries, but participants have so far failed to agree on a clear focus or objective.

Participation

Addressing the failure to ask crisis-affected people what they want and how to provide it has been an enduring challenge for the humanitarian sector. Thus, the integration of participation in enabling priority 2 is itself an important step because it has elevated the issue to the highest level of priority among Grand Bargain signatories. However, it is not clear from information available that efforts to elevate participation as a system-wide priority have as yet had any substantive impact in shifting ways of working.

Self-reports detailed much activity on participation (or on Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)) in 2021. However, the overwhelming focus of such activity was – as in previous years – on the establishment of mechanisms to receive feedback and manage complaints about aid programmes and on measures to prevent and respond to Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (SEA). There is scant evidence on how aid organisations are using that feedback to inform programming decisions, or how the views of affected populations are factored in from the outset of a programme or project design phase. There are some important positive examples, including as documented in this and previous AIRs, but these are as yet too small-scale to have a broader impact, with seeming reluctance by donors to support, and by other aid organisations to replicate or adapt, such programming approaches.

Overall, progress in relation to the participation revolution remained very limited in 2021. This was echoed in the latest round of perception surveys by GTS, which found that most recipients of aid still do not think that humanitarian aid meets their main needs, that they feel unable to participate in decisionmaking about the aid they receive, feel uninformed about available assistance and are unclear how aid is targeted to those most in need.