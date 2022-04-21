The Grand Bargain 2.0 Explained – An ICVA Briefing Paper (March 2022)

INTRODUCTION

International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA) is a global network of nongovernment organisations (NGOs) whose mission is to make humanitarian action more principled and effective by working collectively and independently to influence policy and practice. Established in 1962, ICVA has grown into a diverse network of over 130 NGO members operating in 160 countries at global, regional, national and local levels.

ICVA’s 2030 Strategy commits the organisation to advocate for humanitarian financing that meets the needs of populations affected by crises, whilst ensuring better access to humanitarian financing for NGOs. Following the ‘Grand Bargain explained’ paper published in March 2017, ICVA has drafted the ‘Grand Bargain 2.0 explained’ briefing paper to support humanitarian actors, particularly NGOs, to better understand and engage in this new phase of the Grand Bargain 2.0 from 2021 – 2023.