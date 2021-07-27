The Grand Bargain 2.0: Endorsed framework and annexes, June 2021

Explanation of the process and framework

On 1 February 2021, the Eminent Person and the Facilitation Group Ministers and Principals endorsed a general direction on the future of the Grand Bargain (GB) in a 4-page Annex to the meeting.

As a follow up, the Facilitation Group invited the workstreams in mid-March 2021 to take stock of the results achieved through the Grand Bargain and assess any remaining key outputs with direct relevance to the two enabling priorities of the Grand Bargain 2.0 (localisation and quality financing). The Facilitation Group Sherpas met on 26 March 2021 to discuss the proposals that the workstreams submitted and the next steps, including the Grand Bargain Annual Meeting, planned for 15-17 June 2021. As a team with vast institutional expertise including writing four Annual Independent Reviews, ODI were invited to provide their views and suggestions as independent advisors to the Facilitation Group. In parallel over the last few months, further consultations took place at constituency level. The Friends of Gender Group were also consulted to ensure their inputs are reflected and strengthen gender components of the framework.

Based on the recommendations and suggestions from these meetings and documents (workstream strategies, constituency consultations, ODI suggestions), the Facilitation Group proposes the following draft framework to operationalise the strategic direction endorsed in February, as well as elements to be further elaborated:

● Grand Bargain 2.0 Framework

The original overarching objective of the Grand Bargain is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the humanitarian system. There is wide understanding that this can be achieved only by bringing the Grand Bargain closer and more centred around the people we are committed to serve. For this reason, the Grand Bargain 2.0 reframes the overall objective to achieving “Better humanitarian outcomes for affected populations through enhanced efficiency, effectiveness, and greater accountability, in the spirit of Quid pro Quo as relevant to all”.

In order to achieve this impact and measure the success of the future Grand Bargain, two enabling priorities have been agreed to, (i) A critical mass of quality funding is reached that allows an effective and efficient response, ensuring visibility and accountability (ii) Greater support is provided for the leadership, delivery and capacity of local responders and the participation of affected communities in addressing humanitarian needs.

While these enabling priorities are often summarised as “quality funding” and “localisation”, they have been carefully crafted to ensure that they integrate the other crucial elements of the Grand Bargain without which localisation and quality funding are not possible to achieve, including: efficiency and effectiveness, visibility, risk sharing, transparency and accountability - including accountability to affected populations. The intention of the enabling priorities is not to be exhaustive and limit reform-oriented efforts, but to channel efforts towards priorities that are relevant for all Signatories and that have potential for system-wide transformative impact of the humanitarian ecosystem. Throughout the framework, a critical focus on gender has been applied in line with the Inter-Agency Humanitarian Evaluation (IAHE) on Gender Equality.

At the June 2021 Annual Meeting, Signatories will be asked to recognise progress achieved over the past five years as described in the Annual Independent Report(s), and re-commit to the Grand Bargain 2.0, its concrete design and outputs. The Grand Bargain 2.0 Framework lays out how the Signatories will aim to achieve the overall strategic objective and the enabling priorities through four main outcome pillars: 1) Flexibility, predictability, transparency, and tracking, 2) Equitable and principled partnerships, 3) Accountability and inclusion, 4)

Prioritisation and coordination. The draft framework goes on to propose the priority outputs and more detailed activities that would contribute to achieving the four outcomes. The outcome pillars do not represent continuations of workstreams, and it is not anticipated that there will be dedicated structures attached to the outcome pillars – these will function at the output level. Rather, the outcome pillars seek to cluster the outputs together and present a rational grouping that gives a sense of how the structure supports the enabling priorities and overall objective.

The purpose of the framework is to demonstrate the interconnection of the different outputs and activities; it is not exhaustive or intended to limit discussions at this stage. Framework is based on extensive feedback received from all Signatories. It is anticipated that further refinement, particularly of outputs and activities, will come out of the Annual Meeting 2021 and in subsequent discussions around operationalisation of the Grand Bargain 2.0 framework.