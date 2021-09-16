GPEI commits to Generation Equality Forum

GPEI joins the 5-year action journey to achieve irreversible progress towards gender equality

GPEI announced a series of commitments to advance gender equality at the Generation Equality Forum in Paris, organized by UN Women and hosted by the Governments of France and Mexico between June 30 and July 2, 2021. The Forum kickstarted a 5-year journey to accelerate ambitious action and implementation on global gender equality.

Through its new Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, the GPEI committed to integrate a gender perspective into programming to support countries to address gender-related barriers to polio vaccination, to increase women's meaningful participation and decision-making across all levels of the program, and to utilize gender-sensitive indicators to ensure girls and boys are reached equally. This will be realized through policy, programmatic, advocacy and financial commitments with the goal to eradicate polio through a gender lens.

GPEI joins the World Health Organization (WHO)'s ambitious and bold commitments for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls in all their diversity, announced during the Generation Equality Forum. The GPEI looks forward to working with a broad range of partners to deliver not only on polio eradication, but also on gender equality, for future generations.