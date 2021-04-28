Government’s “shameful” cuts to UNFPA will mean thousands more women and girls dying unnecessarily

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has today announced UK Government funding cuts of 85%. This follows the UK’s commitment in 2019 of £425 million to UNFPA over 5 years. Funding from this contribution had the potential to avert 47 million unintended pregnancies, 113,000 maternal deaths, 700,000 child deaths, and 14.4 million unsafe abortions.

The decision forms part of wider cuts to Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) programmes on sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Responding, Rose Caldwell, Chief Executive of Plan International UK, said:

“We condemn this shameful decision, which will result in the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands more women and girls during pregnancy and childbirth. The UK Government must urgently change course or forfeit any claims to be a champion of global gender equality.

“For decades, the UK has fought for the fundamental rights of women and girls to have control over their own bodies, and now is not the time to renege on our commitments. Covid-19 is fuelling a hidden pandemic of gender-based violence and we are likely to see a steep rise in early and unwanted pregnancies. This is already a leading cause of death for adolescent girls around the world, as well as one of the main reasons why girls drop out of school early.

“Cutting funding to sexual and reproductive health services makes no sense. It will cost lives, hinder the struggle for gender equality, and make it nearly impossible for the Government to keep its manifesto promises on girls’ education and ending preventable maternal, new-born and child deaths.

“As the UK prepares to host the G7 and the UN Climate Change summit, the world’s eyes are upon us. Yet while other G7 countries are maintaining or increasing their aid commitments, the UK Government is leaving behind a trail of empty words and broken promises. This is not the ‘Global Britain’ we want the world to see and suggests to other nations that the word of the UK Government counts for little.

“Today’s cuts are a betrayal of women and girls around the world. We urge the Government to come to its senses and reinstate funding for these vital services.”

