The Government plans to donate one million vaccine doses to the COVAX global vaccine cooperation

Due to the very serious pandemic situation, vaccine deliveries to the COVAX global vaccine cooperation have been delayed. Sweden is therefore panning to donate one million doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine to COVAX to help meet the acute need for vaccines around the world. The donation will not affect Sweden's national vaccination efforts.

Global access to COVID-19 vaccines is a priority issue for the Government. Vaccines play a crucial role in the fight against the pandemic. But to succeed, vaccines must be available to everyone, not just certain countries. If the virus continues to circulate in any part of the world, the risk of harmful virus mutations increases. This is why Sweden is already one of the world's largest donors to COVAX. Vaccine deliveries to COVAX have been delayed as a result of the rapid spread of the virus, and COVAX and the World Health Organization (WHO) have appealed to Sweden and others to donate vaccines to meet the acute need in COVAX recipient countries. The Government is therefore planning to donate one million Astra Zeneca vaccine doses to COVAX, without this affecting Sweden's national vaccination efforts. The donation will be financed through development assistance and is intended for COVAX aid-funded countries, particularly those affected by delayed vaccine deliveries.

"I am pleased that by donating one million vaccine doses we can respond to the COVAX and the WHO appeal. We are in a critical phase of the pandemic and Sweden continues to contribute forcefully to fighting the pandemic around the world. The donation will not affect Sweden's national vaccination plan," says Minister for International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridh.

Sweden's national vaccine programme will not be affected by the donation since this vaccine is used for a limited group of people in Sweden -- primarily those over 65 -- who will be fully vaccinated. Even taking into account a possible further need for vaccine doses in the autumn, Sweden has contracts for more doses than it needs, and these will not go to waste.

