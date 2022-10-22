Good practice statement on the use of variant-containing COVID-19 vaccines

Background

This Good practice statement has been developed on the basis of advice issued by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization at its meeting on 5 October 2022.

Declarations of interests were collected from all external contributors and assessed for any conflicts of interest.

Summaries of the reported interests can be found on the SAGE meeting website and SAGE Covid-19 Working Group webpage. This guidance should be considered along with the broader COVID-19 policy advice to WHO member states and in particular the advice on how to reach the COVID-19 vaccination targets.

Other referenced documents are available on the SAGE COVID-19 webpage: www.who.int/groups/strategic-advisorygroup-of-experts-on-immunization/covid-19-materials

This Good Practice Statement summarizes current evidence on these variant-containing mRNA vaccines and provides guidance on their use in the context of the continued availability of ancestral virus-based COVID-19 vaccines. The recommendations apply to all COVID-19 vaccines; however, at this point only variant-containing mRNA vaccines have received emergency authorization.

The strategic goals for vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 are: 1) to minimize deaths, severe disease and overall disease burden, including post-COVID-19 condition; 2) to curtail the impact on the health system; 3) to mitigate negative impacts on socioeconomic activity; and 4) to reduce the risk of new variants. These four goals are interdependent and each is important.

Countries that achieved high levels of vaccine uptake in priority groups have seen reductions in rates of COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Most countries have now relaxed many or all public health and social measures with a consequential rise in community infection rates (1, 2). However, a concomitant rise in rates of severe disease and death has been much less marked, especially among persons who have been vaccinated. The longer-term impacts of post-COVID-19 conditions due to increased infection rates are yet to be fully understood and quantified. Questions remain as to the evolution of the virus, the characteristics of new variants of concern1 , or descendent lineages from current variants, that will shape the trajectory of the pandemic and when SARS-CoV2 will become an endemic virus.

Currently, the Omicron variant (including its descendent lineages BA.1, BA.2, BA.4 and BA.5) is the predominant variant globally. It is associated with less severe disease compared to the ancestral strain (also known as the index virus or original strain) and pre-Omicron variants. However, Omicron is more transmissible and circulates faster, and has caused many hospitalizations and deaths due to the high incidence. Of the different viral variants that have caused infection waves, Omicron is antigenically the most distant from the ancestral strain and is associated with greater immune evasion than other variants. While vaccine effectiveness is still relatively high and well-maintained over time against severe disease, protection against mild disease and infection declines rapidly with time since the last vaccination. As effectiveness declines, older adults and people with comorbidities continue to be at greatest risk of morbidity and mortality due to the Omicron variant; even a minor decrease in vaccine effectiveness in such vulnerable persons results in increased risk of severe disease and death. Boosting with existing vaccines (which contain the ancestral virus) provides a higher degree of protection against severe disease with variants of concern than primary vaccination schedules alone (3),(4). Consequently, WHO has issued guidance on the use of the first booster (5) and a Good practice statement for second booster doses (6).

In an effort to broaden and further enhance protection against circulating and emerging variants, and consistent with the interim statement issued by the Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition (TAG-CO-VAC) (5), a number of manufacturers have developed variant-containing vaccines, including a number of bivalent formulations that retain the index virus/ancestral virus(7). Four bivalent variant-containing vaccines are currently authorized as booster doses by various stringent regulatory authorities (SRAs). Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have each developed two of these variant-containing vaccines – one each containing the ancestral strain of the SARS-CoV2 virus and the Omicron BA.1 subvariant, and one each containing the ancestral strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Omicron BA.4/5 subvariant.