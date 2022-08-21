Good practice statement on the use of second booster doses for COVID-19 vaccines

Overview

This good practice statement has been developed based on the advice issued by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on Immunization at its meeting on 11 August 2022. Declarations of interests were collected from all external contributors and assessed for any conflicts of interest. Summaries of the reported interests can be found on the SAGE meeting webpage and SAGE Covid-19 Working Group webpage. The guidance is based on the evidence outlined in this document, which was presented to SAGE on 11 August 2022.