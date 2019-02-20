Good Practice in Post-Conflict Reconstruction

The literature points to the importance of planning and co-ordination amongst donors and implementation partners

Abstract

This rapid review synthesises the evidence on best practices in post-conflict reconstruction from academic, policy and non-governmental organisation (NGO) sources. The literature points to the importance of planning and co-ordination amongst donors and implementation partners, whilst taking into consideration the local dynamics. Donors should be prepared to provide enough funding to meet the needs of the society, and to offer support over the long-term. It is important that the local population plays a role in the planning, implementation, and evaluation of the process, and that both the government and population support the process. Security is a key element to the success of post-conflict reconstruction; ensuring a secure environment enables the other processes in post-conflict reconstruction. Much post-conflict reconstruction has focused on re-establishing macroeconomic structures, however this often enhances corruption of elites and does not benefit the wider society. For this reason it is important to support microeconomic structures.

