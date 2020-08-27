Good Neighbors COVID-19 global response (as of the end of June 2020)

Good Neighbors provides comprehensive support for the most vulnerable people in 39 countries against COVID-19

We have reached 4,417,568 people including 1,828,645 children

GOALS

1. PROTECT the Lives of the Most Vulnerable

Good Neighbors delivers essential services to the most vulnerable communities threatened by COVID-19. We protect their lives from the imminent risk of COVID-19 and support them to return to their daily lives in a safe and secure manner.

2. PROMOTE the Community based Resilience

Good Neighbors empowers communities for resilience and awareness against protracted pandemic situations under a community-centered development principle