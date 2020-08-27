World + 6 more
Good Neighbors COVID-19 global response (as of the end of June 2020)
Good Neighbors provides comprehensive support for the most vulnerable people in 39 countries against COVID-19
We have reached 4,417,568 people including 1,828,645 children
GOALS
1. PROTECT the Lives of the Most Vulnerable
Good Neighbors delivers essential services to the most vulnerable communities threatened by COVID-19. We protect their lives from the imminent risk of COVID-19 and support them to return to their daily lives in a safe and secure manner.
2. PROMOTE the Community based Resilience
Good Neighbors empowers communities for resilience and awareness against protracted pandemic situations under a community-centered development principle