Good lawmaking a cornerstone of democracy and human rights protection, OSCE leaders say

VIENNA/WARSAW, 26 April 2021 – Transparent, inclusive lawmaking is vital to underpin democracies and the principles on which they are built, OSCE leaders said as a two-day meeting to discuss topics including the challenges and opportunities of crafting laws in periods of crisis opened today.

Over 370 people from across the OSCE region registered for the online meeting, with representatives from OSCE states, civil society, international organizations and national human rights institutions. Participants will explore recent trends in lawmaking and the particular challenges that arise during periods of crisis, focusing on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They will also discuss the need to increase public participation in the lawmaking process and the benefits that digital tools can bring.

“Democracy can never be taken for granted,” said the Swedish Ambassador-at-large for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, Annika Ben David, for the Swedish Chairpersonship. “It requires continuous work and must constantly be defended. Discussing these issues openly and transparently is the best way forward.”

Respect for democratic principles and the rule of law are reflected in the transparency and openness of the lawmaking process. The democratic backsliding witnessed in many places around the OSCE over recent years has exposed a number of underlying weaknesses, from the drafting of laws, through the frequent imbalance between the different branches of government, to the lack of public consultation.

“Laws have a powerful impact on our daily lives, and our legal systems should make sure that the rights of the people are fully respected,” said ODIHR Director Matteo Mecacci. “That’s why good laws are always based on democratic principles and drafted following full consultation, while good lawmaking ensures that the voices of all the groups making up our diverse societies are heard.”

Legislation has an enormous effect on everyday life, on people’s rights, and on their livelihoods. This makes the way in which laws are designed and adopted and their consultation with the general public all the more important. As well as increasing trust in the democratic process, transparent and accountable lawmaking also strengthens the fight against corruption and can contribute to international development efforts including the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

OSCE countries have committed to respecting democratic principles and the rule of law as crucial elements for lasting peace and stability in the region. ODIHR’s many activities to strengthen the rule of law include support to countries in identifying weaknesses in their lawmaking process and helping them to improve their legal systems and carry out reforms where needed.

Supplementary Human Dimension Meetings are a platform for the OSCE’s participating States and OSCE institutions, as well as international organizations and civil society, to exchange views and good practices in order to find common solutions for the challenges facing societies across the OSCE region. Today’s discussion follows February’s meeting on media freedom and gender equality, with one more planned for 2021.

For PDF attachments or links to sources of further information, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/484691

