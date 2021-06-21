Good Emergency Management Practice: The Essentials - A guide to preparing for animal health emergencies Third edition

Animal health emergencies remain among the most challenging situations a country can confront and they impact the food security and livelihoods of nearly half of the 900 million people living in poverty who depend on livestock to survive. They can, therefore, significantly impede progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The FAO Emergency Management Centre for Animal Health (EMC-AH) aims to support all components of emergency management at country, regional and global levels, addressing potential animal health emergencies in a diverse and dynamic environment. A first version of the FAO Manual, Good Emergency Management Practice: The Essentials (or GEMP Essentials), a guide to preparing for animal health emergencies, was published in 2011. Conducted by EMC-AH, a Technical Working Group was formed in 2018 to carry out a review of the guide and produce an updated version. This third edition presents a new approach to GEMP, which is more inclusive of all types of animal health emergencies, including caused by natural disasters or non-infectious agents, or due to accidental or deliberate actions. It also includes the use of the One Health approach to emergency management, involving all stakeholders in the process.

This new edition of Good emergency management practice: The essentials was developed to support the advancement of key components of emergency management as countries continue efforts to work and prepare together to minimize the impact of animal health emergencies.

Learn more about the Emergency Management Centre for Animal Health (EMC-AH) here and find the EMC-AH Annual Report 2019-2020 here.

Read the Emergency Management Centre for Animal Health - Strategic action plan 2018--2022 here.