GNC At-A-Glance: 2022 Mid-year report

Overview

The mid-year review is developed by the Global Nutrition Cluster (GNC) and the GNC Technical Alliance (the Alliance) to reflect on progress and achievements from the first half of 2022 and set a path for the future. Achievements are measured against the 2022-2025 Strategy and the 2022 Work Plan.

Direct and in-depth support is provided by the Technical Support Team (TST) which comprises of staff focussed on both Nutrition in Emergencies (NiE) technical and NiE coordination support.

Notable support from the first half of 2022 included an increase in the mentoring programme and NiE requests. The TST has continued to provide in-country support, with virtual support remaining an important feature of the GNC’s work.

While Covid-19 is still active across the world, many other challenges have surfaced that have increased the frequency of and impact from humanitarian crises globally. Crises such as conflict – including the conflict in Ukraine – climate change, displaced populations, rising food insecurities and increases in malnutrition rates in contexts of fragility and during emergencies.

The efforts of the GNC and our partners remains a critical aspect of responding to global emergencies and protecting the nutritional status of affected people.

Thank you,

The GNC and Alliance team