Glossary of Terminology for Cash and Voucher Assistance

FOR CASH AND VOUCHER ASSISTANCE

A glossary is simply an alphabetical list of terms or words found in or relating to a specific subject with explanations. This is a glossary of terms or words relating to the use of cash and vouchers in humanitarian assistance.

The primary objectives of this Glossary are to provide clarity and encourage common understanding and harmonized use of terms and definitions for cash and voucher assistance.

Since CaLP produced the first version of this glossary in 2011, the scale and variety of humanitarian interventions using cash and/or vouchers has expanded significantly and brought the engagement of a wider and more diverse community of practice. These changes have also been reflected in an evolving understanding and use of some definitions, and the introduction of multiple new terms.

It should be noted that these definitions are intended for application in relation to the use of cash and/ or vouchers in humanitarian programming and may not reflect how some terms are understood in other contexts or by other audiences.

REVIEW AND REVISION OF THE GLOSSARY:

Reflecting the pace of change, since 2016 CaLP has been reviewing, revising and updating the Glossary on an annual basis. This process (see flowchart below) is coordinated by the CaLP Secretariat and undertaken through the CaLP Technical Advisory Group (TAG). The TAG is a group of 25 technical experts in the field of cash and voucher assistance, drawn from CaLP’s membership. Feedback on the glossary from anyone is welcomed on an ongoing basis, which is used to inform proposed edits and additions. These proposed changes are put out for formal consultation once a year, after which further revisions are made and put to the TAG for validation. Following this the updated Glossary is published and the cycle begins again (feedback – consultation – validation – publication).