Glossary of Early Action Terms - 2022 Edition

Why a Glossary?

Over the last three years there has been a rapid growth in interest in and implementation of risk-informed early action approaches towards crises and disasters. A variety of stakeholders are involved, including humanitarian, development and climate actors; organisations working on risk finance; and providers of early warning and risk analysis information.

These different institutions are often working on very similar issues while - as the recent Early Action: The State of Play report (REAP 2022) demonstrated - employing very different terminology to describe their activities.

Alternatively, they may employ the same terms to mean very different things.

This confusion on key terms and concepts is not just happening at a sectoral level - it also occurs within individual organisations.

Whether within or between organisations, differences over language can lead to confusion and disagreement, impede collaborative work and reinforce the silos that early action approaches need to overcome in order to fulfil their potential. Lack of clarity around key terms and concepts is also off-putting to new and potential stakeholders and may make them less keen to engage in early action work.

In an attempt to clarify some key terms, and in keeping with its aim to “bring coherence, alignment, and complementarity” to the field of risk-informed early action,

REAP has developed this glossary as a tool to support productive conversations around the topic.

About the definitions

There are a number of reasons for confusion around the key terms outlined in this glossary. In some cases, a term may have a generally understood (‘demotic’) meaning, but also a different, more specific meaning in certain professions or sectors. The term ‘risk’, for example, is often used in a fairly broad way in discussion of disasters and crises, while having a very specific meaning to people working in the insurance sector. Confusion can arise over whether the term is being used in a demotic or sector-specific sense.

Similarly, the meaning of a term often depends on the context in which it is used, and the nature of work with which it is being associated. The term ‘early’ (as in early warning or early action) will describe very different timescales depending on whether it relates to drought-related food insecurity or to the arrival of a tropical storm. In the first case, acting ‘early’ may entail acting months ahead of the first cases of malnutrition. In the second, acting ‘early’ may mean acting only a few hours ahead of the storm.

The word ‘early’ will also relate to different timescales – and very different activities - depending on the nature of the work to which it refers: development actors may see acting ‘early’ to reduce the risk of food insecurity in terms of agricultural or market interventions that take place years before any specific instance of acute food insecurity.

Humanitarian actors, on the other hand, may see ‘early action’ in terms of destocking or cash payments once a drought has occurred, or even once crops have failed, perhaps only weeks ahead of the first cases of malnutrition.

In all of these examples, there is no single ‘correct’ use of the term. Rather, the term takes on meaning depending on the context and user.

For this reason, this glossary is descriptive, not prescriptive. It does not present a single, definitive definition for any term, but attempts to outline how the term is used by the various actors engaged in risk-informed early action. For each term, the glossary provides a ‘common denominator’ definition – that is a broad definition that all, or almost all, stakeholders can agree on. It then provides notes that outline in more detail differences in how the terms are currently used by different stakeholders.

The ’common denominator’ definitions and additional notes were developed in two broad stages. In the first, draft definitions and notes were developed by comparing the existing definitions available in twenty glossaries and a number of additional documents that contained in-text definitions or clarifications of meaning. In the second stage, the definitions and notes were considered by a steering group of experts. Members of this steering group, who, while drawn from a wide range of stakeholder organisations, were generally engaged in an individual capacity, worked together to improve the draft definitions and notes on the basis of consensus.

The exception to the descriptive approach is for those terms which have already been defined through an extensive, state level, multi-stakeholder exercise as part of the process for developing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. For these terms, the glossary provides the Sendai approved definition (as contained in Report of the open-ended intergovernmental expert working group on indicators and terminology relating to disaster risk reduction (UNGA 2016)) and notes on how the term is used in a REAP context, particularly where these uses differ from the Sendai definition. In these cases, steering group members worked to clarify and improve the notes but did not make any changes to the definitions.