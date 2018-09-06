Global Weather Hazards Summary: September 7 - 13, 2018

Despite a recent improvement in rainfall, dryness remains over parts of East Africa

Africa Weather Hazards

Heavy rainfall caused flooding in western and southern Nigeria. The forecast rain during the next week increases the risks for flooding over the region.

Torrential rain has increased the level of the Atbara and Dindir Rivers. Additional rainfall over the region is likely to further raise water levels, including the Nile River and its tributaries.

Irregular rainfall since June has resulted in deteriorated ground conditions across parts of western Uganda, northeastern DRC, and southern South Sudan.

Despite an overall improvement in rainfall over the past four weeks, deficits remain over portions of southwestern Ethiopia and eastern South Sudan.